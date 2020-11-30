Also available on the nbc app

Trista Sutter just revealed that her husband Ryan Sutter has been pretty sick for the past couple of months while battling a mysterious illness. "This guy…my rock, my best friend, my hero, my love…is struggling. Not every day, and not to the point that he can’t work or cook or exercise or be with family, but enough. We’ve been struggling for months. Struggling to get answers," she wrote.

