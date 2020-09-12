Also available on the nbc app

Trista and Ryan Sutter are talking all things Bachelor Nation! The couple, who met on the first season of "The Bachelorette," chatted with Access Hollywood about the hit show's upcoming season. Trista revealed if she would have pulled a similar shakeup like Clare Crawley allegedly has this season. The two also shared their secrets to their successful marriage in Bachelor Nation. Plus, Ryan talked about MDA’s Fill the Boot campaign, campaign raises awareness and funds for children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and other neuromuscular diseases.

