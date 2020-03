Also available on the NBC app

Trisha Yearwood is showing her man some love! The singer stopped by the new Access Daily to reveal the big secret to her super successful marriage with Garth Brooks. Trisha also dishes to hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about going on tour with her hubby for her new album "Every Girl." Trisha jokes that she doesn't know how it's going to turn out, "I don't know if he's going to steam my clothes, I have no idea."

