For the WWE's WrestleMania 36, the show must go on. While the fate of the annual event was initially up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization decided to go ahead with it in an empty arena. "It really just came down to us wanting to continue to do what we do, which is we go out every week and get to try to put smiles on people's faces," wrestler Triple H told Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez.

