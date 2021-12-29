Main Content

Trevor Noah And Minka Kelly Pose In Rare Photo On Vacation Together In South Africa

Trevor Noah is spending the holiday season with his rumored girlfriend Minka Kelly. On Wednesday, "The Daily Show" host shared a photo on Instagram, from his vacation to his home country of South Africa, which featured his rumored flame. The snap shows Minka sitting next to Trevor at a birthday party for his friend in his hometown of Johannesburg. This is the first time the 37-year-old comedian has ever posted a photo with the 41-year-old actress. The pair has been linked since August 2020 and reportedly split in May this year.

