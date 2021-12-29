Also available on the nbc app

Trevor Noah is spending the holiday season with his rumored girlfriend Minka Kelly. On Wednesday, "The Daily Show" host shared a photo on Instagram, from his vacation to his home country of South Africa, which featured his rumored flame. The snap shows Minka sitting next to Trevor at a birthday party for his friend in his hometown of Johannesburg. This is the first time the 37-year-old comedian has ever posted a photo with the 41-year-old actress. The pair has been linked since August 2020 and reportedly split in May this year.

