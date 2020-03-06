Also available on the NBC app

On June 4, 2004, Marvin Heemeyer went on a vengeful rampage with an armored bulldozer through the small Colorado town of Granby. He was on a mission to destroy the very town he lived in; and now, the documentary "Tread" reveals the motive behind his destruction. "Tread" director Paul Solet tells All Access all about the true-crime tale. "Tread" is available now on iTunes, Amazon, FandangoNOW and Video on Demand.

