Crowd surging at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival left nine people dead and dozens injured in Houston last week. But the rapper's attorney, Ed McPherson, is claiming that Travis was completely unaware of the tragic disaster unfolding in his audience. "He is up there trying to perform. He does not have any ability to know what's going on down below. Certainly on a mass level," McPherson told "Good Morning America."

