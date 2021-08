Also available on the nbc app

Kylie Jenner's little girl is ready for school…or at least the ride there! Stormi Webster got a special surprise from dad Travis Scott: the chance to explore a whole school bus by herself! Kylie shared photos of the cute reveal on her Instagram story this week, telling followers that the 3-year-old has been talking about riding a "big yellow bus" nonstop lately, so her famous father came through with the real deal!

