Travis Scott opened up about the joys of fatherhood in a new interview with i-D, Vice Media's British magazine. The 28-year-old rapper who shares 3-year-daughter Stormi with Kylie Jenner shared how their daughter has been a major influence in his life. “Fatherhood influences my job. It has a huge impact. It’s a major inspiration, you know what I’m saying? Especially Storm, she’s just acting like a kid. She’s always interested, she catches on and learns things and adapts to things so fast,” he told the magazine.

