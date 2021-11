Also available on the nbc app

More details are emerging from the Astroworld tragedy that took the lives of eight concertgoers at Travis Scott's show. Access Hollywood breaks down the latest developments and gets insight from crowd management strategist Paul Wertheimer. Legal expert Dina Doll also weighs in on the factors that would be at play in a civil lawsuit, as well as if criminal charges could be filed.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution