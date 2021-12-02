Also available on the nbc app

Travis Scott is requesting that multiple Astroworld tragedy lawsuits be dismissed. Attorneys for the "Sicko Mode" artist filed legal responses to eleven lawsuits filed against him and his record label, Cactus Jack Records. NBC News obtained six of the eleven responses, which each requested that the claims against Scott and his label "be dismissed with prejudice." Scott's response also included a general denial for all the allegations made by the plaintiffs in their respective lawsuits.

