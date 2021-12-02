Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Travis Scott Asks For Astroworld Tragedy Lawsuits To Be Dismissed And Issues General Denial

CLIP12/06/21
Also available on the nbc app

Travis Scott is requesting that multiple Astroworld tragedy lawsuits be dismissed. Attorneys for the "Sicko Mode" artist filed legal responses to eleven lawsuits filed against him and his record label, Cactus Jack Records. NBC News obtained six of the eleven responses, which each requested that the claims against Scott and his label "be dismissed with prejudice." Scott's response also included a general denial for all the allegations made by the plaintiffs in their respective lawsuits.

Appearing:
Tags: Travis Scott, Astroworld, lawsuit, music, celebrity
S2021 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.