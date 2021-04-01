Also available on the nbc app

Now you see ‘em, now you don’t! Travis Barker just parted (temporarily!) with some of his signature tattoos thanks to a little help from his teenage daughter. Alabama Luella Barker showed off her makeup skills in a cute TikTok tutorial with her rocker dad this week, covering up two of his facial tats like a total pro – and, she got to know a little bit more about his famous ink, too!

