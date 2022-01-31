Main Content

Travis Barkers Shares Hardcore PDA Pic With Kourtney Kardashian: "I Would Die 4 U"

CLIP01/31/22

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are the king and queen of ghoulish confessions of love. The 46-year-old drummer posted a steamy PDA pic on his Instagram yesterday and captioned the post – "I Would Die 4 U." The feelings were apparently mutual because Kourtney commented on his post, writing, "You, I would die for you." Travis is no stranger to unique captions on his PDA pics with Kourtney. The Blink-182 band member posted a video of the two at Disneyland back in October and captioned it – "I want your skull."

