Travis Barker's ex-wife isn't holding back her thoughts about his and Kourtney Kardashian's blended family. Shanna Moakler made headlines this week after leaving what many thought was a shady Instagram comment about Kourtney's relationship with Shanna and Travis' kids. The former Miss USA responded to a fan who said they believe Shanna deserves an apology after Kourtney and Travis' Hulu wedding special, with Shanna writing of the reality star: "She post[s] more of my kids than her own, lol." Kourtney is mom to three children with former partner Scott Disick, while Travis shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with Shanna, and he also remains close with Shanna's oldest child, Atiana De la Hoya, 23.

