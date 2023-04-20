Main Content

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Calls Out Kourtney Kardashian: She Posts My Kids More Than Hers

CLIP04/20/23

Travis Barker's ex-wife isn't holding back her thoughts about his and Kourtney Kardashian's blended family. Shanna Moakler made headlines this week after leaving what many thought was a shady Instagram comment about Kourtney's relationship with Shanna and Travis' kids. The former Miss USA responded to a fan who said they believe Shanna deserves an apology after Kourtney and Travis' Hulu wedding special, with Shanna writing of the reality star: "She post[s] more of my kids than her own, lol." Kourtney is mom to three children with former partner Scott Disick, while Travis shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with Shanna, and he also remains close with Shanna's oldest child, Atiana De la Hoya, 23.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: travis barker, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian, Shanna Moakler, Kardashians, Reality TV
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.