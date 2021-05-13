Main Content

Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Calls His Kourtney Kardashian PDA ‘Weird’

Travis Barker’s ex-wife doesn’t want a front-row seat to his new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. Shanna Moakler got candid about the rocker’s steamy PDA with his reality star girlfriend, sharing in a new interview with People that she finds Travis and Kourtney’s public affection for one another “weird,” but she holds no grudges. "I'm very much over my ex. It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird? [Yes]," she told the mag. Adding, "I'm really, genuinely happy for him. I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy ... and a better father. As long as she's good to my children, that's truly all I really care about."

