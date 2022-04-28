Main Content

Travis Barker Visited Kourtney Kardashian's Dad Robert Kardashian Sr.'s Grave Before Proposing

Travis Barker is honoring Kourtney Kardashian's late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. The Blink 182 drummer visited the lawyer's grave to ask his permission to marry his eldest daughter. Kris Jenner revealed that he made the emotional gesture ahead of proposing. "He came over and he asked for her hand in marriage, and I was like, literally, I want to cry now. It was so sweet and so tender. And then he said he went to your dad's grave and asked your dad, and I just lost it," she told Kim Kardashian.

Tags: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, travis barker, robert kardashian, Kris Jenner
