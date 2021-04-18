Main Content

Travis Barker Showers Kourtney Kardashian With PDA-Packed Birthday Tribute

CLIP04/18/21

Forty-two is off to a good start for Kourtney Kardashian! The reality star celebrated her birthday over the weekend and showed off the swoon-worthy gift she got from boyfriend Travis Barker – a massive flower arrangement featuring tulips and gardenias, which Kourtney revealed on Instagram are her favorite. Nice work, Travis! The drummer also paid tribute to Kourtney in an R-rated Insta post, sharing a series of loved-up photos of the couple alongside an NSFW caption.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.