Forty-two is off to a good start for Kourtney Kardashian! The reality star celebrated her birthday over the weekend and showed off the swoon-worthy gift she got from boyfriend Travis Barker – a massive flower arrangement featuring tulips and gardenias, which Kourtney revealed on Instagram are her favorite. Nice work, Travis! The drummer also paid tribute to Kourtney in an R-rated Insta post, sharing a series of loved-up photos of the couple alongside an NSFW caption.

