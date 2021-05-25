Also available on the nbc app

Travis Barker is opening up about a dark time in his life and how he has sense healed. The Blink-182 drummer spoke to Men’s Health about the harrowing 2008 plane crash he survived, which claimed the lives of two of Barker’s close friends as well as the two pilots on board. Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein was also on the flight and survived the crash, but passed away from an overdose nearly a year later.

