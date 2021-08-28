Main Content

Travis Barker Jets To Italy w/ Kourtney Kardashian & Honors Late DJ AM

CLIP08/28/21
Also available on the nbc app

Travis Barker is back in the air! The rocker continues to conquer his fear of flying, joining girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian for another romantic getaway, this time heading to Italy for his first overseas flight since surviving a 2008 crash. Travis documented the trip on his Instagram story with an aerial photo from the plane window and peeks at his and Kourt's Italian food tour. He also honored late friend DJ AM, who died one year after their accident.

