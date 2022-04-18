Also available on the nbc app

Happy birthday, Kourtney Kardashian! The reality star was feeling the love as she received several social media tributes from her loved ones in honor of her 43rd birthday. Her fiancé Travis Barker shared a sweet and simple b-day tribute. Kourtney's sister Kim posted fun photos of the two on a beach together wearing matching blue bathing suits and sister Khloé shared her own tribute to Kourtney with funny throwback pics from a 2005 trip to Cabo. Mom Kris Jenner also wished her a happy birthday.

