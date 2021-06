Also available on the nbc app

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are nowhere near shy when it comes to their red-hot romance! The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and the Blink-182 drummer packed on the PDA in an eye-popping new Instagram photo. In the pic, a bikini-clad Kourtney leapt into her man's arms and went in for a kiss. She captioned the steamy snap, "Just Like Heaven."

Appearing: