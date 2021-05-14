Main Content

Travis Barker Gets New Tattoo With Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian Snuggled By His Side

Travis Barker is adding to his already impressive tattoo collection and this time he has Kourtney Kardashian snuggling up next to him giving him comfort. On Thursday, the Blink 182 drummer shared a video and pictures of him getting a skull tattoo inked on his right hand by Scott Campbell. One of the pictures shows Kourtney cuddling next to him, with her head resting on his while watching the artist at work. The ink appointment might have been the same session where Kourtney tattooed “I love you” on the rock stars arm. On Wednesday the reality star posted a series of pictures and video of her tattooing the sweet words on her boyfriend’s body.

