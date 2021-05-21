Also available on the nbc app

Travis Barker is expanding his already impressive tattoo collection and this one is in plain sight. The 45-year-old rock star got the phrase “don’t trust anyone” inked across the base of his throat earlier this week. The tattoo artist, Chuey Quintanar, shared a video of Travis getting tatted on his Instagram Thursday, and it looked like the Blink-182 drummer barely flinched during the session. Chuey is also responsible for other tattoos on Travis’ body—including the one of Kourtney Kardashian’s name. In April the “Keeping Up with The Kardashians” star revealed the tattoo that Travis got for her on his chest. The tat came a few weeks after the two announced they were dating on Instagram over the Valentine’s day weekend, although they reportedly they began dating at the end of last year.

