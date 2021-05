Also available on the nbc app

Travis Barker just got a permanent tribute to his new love, Kourtney Kardashian. The drummer, who is known for his impressive collection of tattoos, got one more to celebrate the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, less than two months after they went public with their romance. Kourtney was the one to reveal her man's new ink, taking an Instagram photo of her name tattooed in cursive on his chest.

