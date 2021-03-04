Also available on the nbc app

Travis Barker seems to be super happy with Kourtney Kardashian! The Blink-182 drummer was on “The Drew Barrymore Show” where he opened up about his relationship with the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, talking about a love note she sent him. Travis also gushed about how great of a mom Kourtney is, and how her being a parent brings another level of understanding to their relationship.

