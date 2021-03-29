Nikki Bella Claps Back At Haters Who Claim She 'Always Vacations' Without Artem Chigvintsev & Son Matteo
CLIP 04/28/21
Main Content
There was quite the date night going on at the UFC 260 in Las Vegas this weekend. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were spotted in the VIP section sitting next to each other in matching black jackets. To their side was Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. The “Bloody Valentine” singer rocked a V neck top while the “Jennifer’s Body” star donned a fuzzy brown and black top.