Traci Braxton's Mother Evelyn Writes Moving Tribute To Late Daughter: She 'Will Never Be Forgotten'

Evelyn Braxton is paying tribute to her beloved daughter Traci Braxton, who died on Saturday at the age of 50 following a battle with cancer. The Braxton family matriarch took to Instagram to honor the singer and share memories from her final chapter of life. She wrote in part, "Thank you Lord, for 50 years you have given me and my family and the world with Traci and allowing me to be her Mommy … you loan to us such a beautiful treasure in vessel that will never be forgotten."

