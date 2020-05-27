Also available on the nbc app

Tracee Ellis Ross gets just as starstruck as the rest of us! "The High Note" actress told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles that she once bumped into Keanu Reeves in the elevator at the Met Gala and hoped that he would make the first move. "I didn't want to say much, because I wanted to leave him space to propose. Nothing happened. No proposal. We didn't even say hi!" she laughed. The "Black-ish" star also talked about her evolving feelings about pursuing music and "shopping" for furniture at her mom Diana Ross' house! "The High Note" will be released on various digital platforms on May 29.

