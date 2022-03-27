Tracee Ellis Ross stunned on the red carpet at the 2022 Academy Awards and broke down her look with Access Hollywood. The 49-year-old wore a Carolina Herrera dress and shared what her best asset was for the night. "I'm serving clavicle," she said. She also opened up about being back on the red carpet for Hollywood's biggest night. "After what we've been in for the last two years it's really wonderful to celebrate...performances and art and the things that keep us inspired as humans," she said.

