T-Pain Says He Battled 4-Year Depression After Usher Told Him He 'F***ed Up Music'

T-Pain says that an alleged slight from Usher had a big impact on his mental health. In a clip from Netflix's new docuseries "This Is Pop," the rapper recalls a 2013 conversation with Usher, in which the "OMG" singer allegedly told him he "f*** up music for real singers" with his use of Auto-Tune. "That is the very moment, and I don't even think I realized this for a long time, but that's the very moment that started a four-year depression for me," T-Pain said. The clip has since gone viral on social media, sparking an outpouring of support for "The Masked Singer" champion.

