Tory Lanez is speaking out about Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper went on Instagram Live to talk about an incident where he allegedly shot the rapper in her foot after they attended a party in Los Angeles together in July. He explained that even if she doesn’t see him as a friend, he still thinks of her as one. After the Instagram live, Megan seemingly reacted on Twitter calling Tory “genuinely crazy.” The 28-year-old was charged in October with “assaulting a female friend” following the accusations, according to the district attorney’s office.

