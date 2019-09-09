Tory Burch Celebrates Princess Diana's Style At New York Fashion Week

Also available on the NBC app

Princess Diana continues to leave her mark on the fashion world. Tory Burch celebrated the late royal's strength and iconic style with her Spring 2020 collection at New York Fashion Week. The runway show was inspired by Princess Diana's aesthetic in the '80s, including vintage florals and oversized menswear paired with sneakers, bright loafers and polka-dot slingbacks. "I wanted to be careful not to be too literal, because she's clearly a style icon," Tory said.

