Also available on the NBC app

Tori Spelling defended her financial situation during an awkward interview on "Good Day New York." Co-host Rosanna Scotto asked the "BH90210" star about her family's rumored money woes, saying, "Are you able to pay your bills?" Tori was able to move past the line of questioning, but Rosanna brought it back up as their segment came to a close.

Appearing: