Tori Spelling is setting the record straight on her plastic surgery past. The "BH90210" star has been in the limelight since the '90s; and over the decades since, there's one rumor that she still hasn't been able to escape. "The one thing that's stuck forever is the plastic surgery thing," she told People. Tori revealed that despite the constant talk, she's only had procedures done on her nose and breasts.

