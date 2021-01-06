Main Content

Tori Spelling Recalls Going On Her First-Ever Date With Mario Lopez When They Were Teens

CLIP01/06/21
Talk about a blast from the past! Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth join Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to talk about their "90210MG" podcast and what it's been like rewatching their iconic '90s series together. Tori also reminisces about her first-ever date with Mario when they were teens and how they thought her car was stolen because they couldn't find it afterward. And, Tori praises Jennie's "90210" bangs as more iconic than Jennifer Aniston's "Rachel" 'do from "Friends."

Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, 90210, 90210mg, tori spelling jennie garth, Beverly Hills 90210
