Tori Spelling is honoring her late father, legendary producer Aaron Spelling, on what would have been his 97th birthday. “I was such a Daddy’s girl and just adored this man beyond words. It makes me sad daily that my 5 kiddos will never know the kindest most gentle soul in the world, their Grandpa Aaron,” the TV star wrote alongside a photo of her and her father from childhood. Aaron passed away in 2006 following complications from a stroke.

