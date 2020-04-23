Queen Elizabeth & Prince Charles Beam In New Easter Photos Taken At Frogmore House
Tori Spelling is honoring her late father, legendary producer Aaron Spelling, on what would have been his 97th birthday. “I was such a Daddy’s girl and just adored this man beyond words. It makes me sad daily that my 5 kiddos will never know the kindest most gentle soul in the world, their Grandpa Aaron,” the TV star wrote alongside a photo of her and her father from childhood. Aaron passed away in 2006 following complications from a stroke.