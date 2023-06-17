Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are calling it quits. Dean took to Instagram to reveal that he and the “so notorious” alum are breaking up after nearly two decades together. “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own. We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness,” he wrote.

