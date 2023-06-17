Main Content

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Break Up After 18 Years Together

CLIP06/17/23

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are calling it quits. Dean took to Instagram to reveal that he and the “so notorious” alum are breaking up after nearly two decades together. “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own. We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness,” he wrote.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Tori Spelling, dean mcdermott, dean mcdermott tori spelling, tori spelling dean mcdermott, divorces, breakups, relationships, Beverly Hills 90210, Aaron Spelling, candy spelling, so notorious, tori spelling health
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.