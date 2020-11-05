Also available on the nbc app

Tori Spelling has nothing but love for her "Beverly Hills, 90210" family! The actress supported her longtime friends and former co-stars Brian Austin Green and Jennie Garth in a heartfelt social media post on Wednesday, praising them both as not only great pals but also great people. "We are all parents now. And, Jen and Bri are the best parents I know," she wrote, just days after Brian's estranged wife Megan Fox blasted him for sharing a Halloween photo with their youngest son, Journey.

