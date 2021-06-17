Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Tori Spelling Admits She And Dean McDermott Don't Sleep In Same Bed Anymore

CLIP06/17/21
Also available on the nbc app

Tori Spelling is setting the record straight on those marriage rumors. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live," Tori was questioned about whether or not her and husband Dean McDermott have hit a rough patch in their relationship. Tori revealed that they pair no longer sleep in the same bed together, sharing, "You know what, right now my kids and dogs sleep in my bed."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Tori Spelling, Tori Spelling news, relationships, romance, romance news, marriage, marriage news, dean mcdermott
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.