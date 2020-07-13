Also available on the nbc app

Tori Roloff has no time for the mommy-shamers! "The Little People, Big World" star, who shares her two kiddos with hubby Zach Roloff, took to Instagram share a powerful message alongside a photo of their 3-year-old son, Jackson, giving her a little smooch on the cheek, while she held their 7-month-old baby daughter, Lilah. "I am not responsible for teaching the world anything about dwarfism or a pandemic or any other global issue. However, it is my privilege to have a platform where I can share information on things I find important like dwarfism or a pandemic or other global issues," she shared.

