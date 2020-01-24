Tori Roloff Confirms That Newborn Daughter Lilah Is A Little Person In Honest Birth Story

Also available on the NBC app

Tori Roloff is opening up about life as a mom of two! During an Instagram Q&A this week, the "Little People, Big World" star confirmed that her 2-month-old daughter Lilah Ray is a little person and shared details about her C-section. "The hospital this time was so much more difficult for me. However, I feel like I've recovered a lot faster this time around. Now just trying to get back into shape and love my body through [postpartum]," she wrote. Tori also revealed the special meaning behind Lilah's name and gushed over how much she loves being a mom of two.

