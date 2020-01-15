Also available on the NBC app

It's a Roloff roundup! Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff's newborns have met for the first time. The sisters-in-law welcomed babies within just weeks of each other and introduced the little ones in a cute family gathering on Jan. 14. Tori shared a photo of her and Audrey smiling with their bundles of joy and congratulated her fellow new parents of two on making such "cute babies." The dads got in on the fun too, with twin brothers Zach and Jeremy Roloff posing proudly with the tiny cousins.

