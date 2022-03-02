Main Content

Tori Kelly Surprises An Aspiring Artist And Gives Her Encouraging Advice: 'You're Killing It'

CLIP03/02/22

Tori Kelly joined Kit Hoover and Zuri Hall on Access Daily to discuss her new book "The Curly Girl Blues" and also surprise an aspiring artist, and big fan, Kieler Avery. The surprise left Kieler's hands shaking because Tori has been her biggest inspiration, and when asked what advice Tori has for Kieler, Tori said, "You're a star. Like I don't even need to tell you anything. You're killing it." You can find Tori's book "The Curly Girl Blues" wherever books are sold.

Tags: Tori Kelly, Kieler Avery, Surprise, fan, music, Sing, The Curly Girl Blues
