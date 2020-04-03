Also available on the NBC app

Tori Kelly is ready for the ultimate collaboration! The singer joins Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles for an #AccessAtHome Instagram Live interview and reveals she's "so down" to work with Ariana Grande, sharing that she and her fellow vocal powerhouse often "hint" at teaming up. Tori and Ariana's A-list manager, Scooter Braun, even chimes in with commenters weighing in on the possibility! Tori also teases new music and looks back at getting her start in the music industry at age 12, recalling how her road to success hasn't been without its challenges. And, she takes Access' "How Well Does Tori Know Tori?" rapid-fire quiz! Catch the singer's new social media series "Quarantea with Tori" every day at 1 PM PST on Instagram Live.

