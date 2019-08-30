Topless Bebe Rexha Does Insane Split In Black Thong To Celebrate 30th Birthday

Also available on the NBC app

Bebe Rexha is always true to herself! The "Not 20 Anymore" singer celebrated her big 3-0 by sharing a jaw-dropping photo of her insane concert warm-up with fans. The pop star is topless in the pic as she applies her lipstick while also doing the splits on the bathroom floor in a black thong! "This is what 30 looks like," she wrote. "My #BirthdaySuit Self love. Body positivity. Unapologetically me."

Appearing: