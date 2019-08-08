Toothless Prince George And Cheeky Princess Charlotte Steal The Show At King's Cup Regatta

Also available on the NBC app

Ahoy, matey! Prince George and Princess Charlotte totally stole the show as they cheered on parents Prince William and Kate Middleton during the inaugural King's Cup Regatta. 6-year-old George flashed a toothless grin and stylishly rocked a captain's hat with a striped polo shirt as he took in the boating action. Meanwhile, Charlotte proved that she's just as sassy as ever when she was caught sticking her tongue out at the crowd!

