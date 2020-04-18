Also available on the NBC app

Netflix's latest binge-worthy dating show, "Too Hot To Handle," follows 10 singles who love a good one night stand as they live together in a tropical villa and compete for a $100,000 prize – but they have to keep their hands off of each other to win! Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall talked to one of the contestants, David Birtwistle, about what it was like to form love connections while keeping a distance. All eight episodes of "Too Hot To Handle" are available now on Netflix.

