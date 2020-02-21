Also available on the NBC app

It was a wipe out for Tony Hawk! The legendary skateboarder chatted with Access Hollywood about his stint on "The Masked Singer." The star shared why he has no plans to be part of anything like the reality series again, suggesting that he would rather just be at home skateboarding. Tony also revealed why he didn't want to make it far on the FOX hit, and shared why his kids were totally confused when they found out he was the Elephant. And, he hilariously dished on all the times people recognize him – or don't! – admitting that he believes his people think he's stuck in a time warp.

