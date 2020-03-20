Also available on the NBC app

Tony Hale is adjusting to life in self-isolation like the rest of us. The "Archibald's Next Big Thing" star joined Access Hollywood's Scott Evans for an #AccessAtHome Instagram Live interview on Thursday, revealing how he and his family have adapted to social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And it turns out, the two-time Emmy winner has some pretty solid and relatable advice for what’s been an overwhelming time for so many. Tony also shares why his title character on his animated Netflix series speaks to the current climate and serves as his "role model." Season 2 of DreamWorks' "Archibald's Next Big Thing" drops March 20 on Netflix.

