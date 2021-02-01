Also available on the nbc app

Tony Bennett has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. The 94-year-old was diagnosed with the degenerative illness back in 2016, it has been revealed in the February/March issue of AARP The Magazine. But his condition isn’t stopping him from focusing on music. His wife explained that he’s still rehearsing twice a week and even remembers all the lyrics to his songs. His doctors believe that music is stimulating his brain in a positive way.

